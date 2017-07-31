Several Intersections to Close for Gutter Replacement

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Several intersections in the city have or will close as crews work to replace deteriorating gutters.

According to the city of Twin Falls:

The replacement of valley gutters is best completed prior to repaving streets, which were damaged by extreme weather conditions and are slated for rehabilitation this year. In April 2017, City Council authorized the use of street reserves to repair badly damaged roads caused by the extraordinary winter. The new valley gutters will provide a smoother transition between streets.

The intersections at Crest Avenue and Eastland Drive North and at Maurice Street North and Filer Avenue East closed last Thursday, July 27. This Wednesday, Aug. 2, contractors also close the intersection at Madrona Street and Bitterroot Drive; and on Monday, Aug. 7, contractors will close the intersection at Filer Avenue East and Alturas Drive.

Additionally, the city says the intersections at Mountain View Drive and Bitterroot Drive, as well as Walnut Street North and Wilmore Avenue, will close beginning Wednesday, Aug. 9. Each closure is expected to last one to two weeks.