Several People Taken to Hospital After Crash on Interstate

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX) – Several people were sent to the hospital, including a child, after a two-vehicle crash on the interstate Monday afternoon near Caldwell.

State police said that at around 2 p.m. Fruitland resident Michael R. Tinck, 79, was driving a Dodge caravan on Interstate 84 when he attempted to turn left through an emergency crossover lane from the right shoulder. Eliza M. Alvarez, 27, of Caldwell was driving eastbound in a GMC Transverse and struck Tinck's vehicle.

Alvarez was carrying passengers Jose M. Arreola, 27, of Caldwell and a child. Alvarez was wearing a seat belt, according to police, but neither Tinck nor Arreola were wearing theirs. The child was in a safety seat, but it was not buckled into the vehicle.

All occupants were taken by ground ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Lanes were partially blocked for about 90 minutes while crews worked the scene.