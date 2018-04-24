TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Several people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon in Twin Falls County.

Deputies responded to the rollover that happened about 4:10 p.m. 3200 North 3983 East.

Photo courtesy of Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office

According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, the male driver of a Toyota pickup was traveling westbound pulling a flatbed trailer with irrigation pipes when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll several times. The pickup crossed the center line and landed on the opposite side of the road.

The driver was extricated from the truck and taken by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. The passengers, an adult female and two young children, were taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.

Speed is believed to have been a factor in the rollover, according to the sheriff’s office, and none of the occupants were wearing seat belts. The crash is still being investigated.