Severe Thunderstorms Possible Sunday in the Magic Valley
What began as a beautiful sunny Sunday in the Magic Valley could be very stormy later. The National Weather Service in Boise has placed our area in a marginal risk area for severe thunderstorms today.
Here's the word from the National Weather Service - Boise Facebook page earlier today.
Note that marginal risk means that there's only around a 20% chance of severe weather developing. However, best to not be caught unaware if you're outside enjoying the weekend.