Severe Weather Closes I-84 near Ontario, Ore.

ONTARIO, Ore. (KLIX) – You might want to change your plans if you're heading to the Beaver State. Interstate 84 between Exit 374 near Ontario, Ore., and Exit 159 near Boardman is closed due to severe winter weather.

Those traveling to Ontario from western Oregon should stay where they are or turn back, according the Oregon Transportation Department. Those in Idaho traveling to Oregon may want to consider doing the same thing.

Reports of widespread freezing rain, snow and zero visibility in some areas between Baker City and Portland have caused the ODOT to shut down parts of the highway. Hotel rooms are filling up quickly in the Ontario area.

“There are no safe truck parking areas left in Ontario and drivers are encouraged to stay where they are and not continue westbound towards Ontario,” according to ODOT.

Wind gust in some areas along the highway are reported at 80 mph.