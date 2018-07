WASHINGTON (AP) — Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl expected to plead guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy. We will have more as the story develops. Bergdahl, who’s from Hailey, Idaho, faces charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy, the latter of which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. He was held captive for five years by the Taliban and its allies after he walked off his post.