Shadow Or No Shadow : Can Phil Deliver Winter To Twin Falls?

It's about that time again. A large crowd will gather later this week in a small, central Pennsylvania town, to take part in an annual ritual involving a rodent with a propensity for incorrectness.

Groundhog Day is Friday. That's the day " Punxsutawney Phil, " the town's famed groundhog, will unnaturally wake from hibernation, only to be greeted by thousands of human beings--a great deal of them doing their best Abe Lincoln impersonation--freezing their butts off.

To the rest of us outside the borders of Pennsylvania, this tradition might seem strange, and a waste of resources. It's hard to believe this community has kept this going for over 120 years, according to the earliest known records .

Phil's statistics would imply we are in for six additional weeks of winter, as he has only not seen his shadow 17 times in 120 attempts, according to Wikipedia . I think what Phil is really trying to communicate to the 40,000 or so people that gather at Gobbler's Knob annually, is that he could use a friggin plant or something to munch on after 12 weeks of sleep.

Regardless of what we think of Groundhog Day, we could probably use a few extra weeks of winter at this point, if for no other reason to make the ski resorts a little extra money for lost time.

As far as I'm personally concerned, let the sunshine and fifty-degree temperatures continue. I'm a tshirt and shorts kinda guy, and we are still operating on a healthy supply of water from last winter's snowfall, not to mention I haven't got stuck in my driveway in the past 10 months. As far as Groundhog Day, at least we got a damn funny movie out of it, if nothing else.