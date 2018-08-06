Sharps Fire Grows to Nearly 65,000 Acres

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX) – Fire officials say the Sharps Fire, which so far has burned nearly 65,000 acres east of Bellevue, likely be active today as the blaze continues moving up the Little Wood River toward Swede Peak.

Winds will be lighter but expected to remain gusty with possible strong direction changes.

The Bureau of Land Management has temporarily closed public lands near the fire in Blaine County, including managed lands "east of Highway 75, south of East Fork Road, then south of the Sawtooth National Forest Boundary, west of Fish Creek Road, and north of US Highway 20, and east of Gannett Road."

Road closures include:

Muldoon Canyon Road from EE-DA-HO Ranch, east of Bellevue

East Fork Road at Triumph

Little Wood Reservoir Road at the Hunt Lane

Quigley, Slaughterhouse Creek Roads, Indian Creek, and Ohio Gulch Roads where the pavement ends

High Five, Road Canyon Road and Baugh Creek

The human-caused fire, which started on July 29 about 6 miles east of Bellevue on Sharps Canyon Road, is burning in grass, brush and heavy timber in steep difficult terrain. Structures have been threatened and the blaze caused mandatory evacuations. The fire is about 57 percent contained, according to the BLM. The agency says it doesn't expect full containment until Aug. 12.

More information will continue to be posted as it becomes available.