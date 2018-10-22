HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) The Blaine County Sheriff's Office says one of their officers had to use a taser on a man who was in protective custody on Saturday and was able to get free from his handcuffs. A little after 2 a.m. a sheriff's deputy responded to a report of an intoxicated individual in the backyard of a home in Ketchum. The responding officer found Angel Lira Jr., age 20, allegedly highly intoxicated and having difficulty responding to the officer's questions. Lira was handcuffed and placed in protective custody to be taken to the jail where he could sober up. While headed to the jail the man was able to get his hands from behind his back while handcuffed and eventually freed one hand. The sheriff says Lira then reached through the cage window and grabbed at the deputy's rifle in the front seat; he was not able to remove it. The deputy stopped the patrol car and attempted to regain control of the intoxicated man who was able to get out. The sheriff alleges the man kicked and hit the deputy several times which resulted in the use of a taser. With help from another officer the deputy was able to subdue the man. Lira is now facing charges of battery upon certain personnel, felony attempt to disarm a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor resisting and obstructing an officer.