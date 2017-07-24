Sheriff’s Office Rules Apartment Killing as Murder-Suicide

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) – The Cassia County Sheriffs Office has ruled Friday's homicide investigation a murder-suicide.

Police say the suspect, 43-year-old Felipe Caldera Pasillas of Paul, shot his wife, 38-year-old Maria Rocio Pasillas, once with a 9mm handgun before turning it onto himself.

Deputies were dispatched to 1246 Overland Avenue in Burley around 7 p.m. Friday after a male caller says he came home and found two family members shot.

Cassia Count Undersheriff George Warrell told KMVT his office believes the two were in a domestic dispute when the incident occurred.