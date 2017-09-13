Shooting Reported at Spokane Area High School

Updated

SPOKANE, Wash. (KLIX) – At least one person is dead and several others wounded after a gunman opened fire Wednesday morning at Freeman High School south of Spokane.

The Spokane-Review is reporting that the suspect, a sophomore student, is in custody. In an earlier report the newspaper said six people might have been shot. ABC News reported, however, that three people were injured.

Dozens of vehicles including a Life Flight helicopter were at the scene to take the wounded to hospitals. First responders were urging motorists not to use Highway 27, according to the newspaper, so that ambulances and other vehicles could get through.

The shooting occurred outside in a hallway outside of a biology class. The student who died was a sophomore boy, the three injured were female students.

At 10:36 a.m. the Spokane School District put all of its schools on lock down for safety measures, it had posted on its Twitter account . By 11:25 a.m., it had tweeted that the schools were no longer on lock down.