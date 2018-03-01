Shooting Threat Leads to Shutdown of Idaho School District

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) — An eastern Idaho school district has canceled classes and shut down all of its schools after police took into custody a 14-year-old boy who authorities say threatened a school shooting.

The Blackfoot School District says the closing of all schools Thursday follows the arrest of the student on Wednesday.

Blackfoot police say a police officer stationed at the Blackfoot High School received a report of a student threatening a shooting and after an investigation took the boy into custody on suspicion of threatening violence on school grounds.

Police say the boy didn't have access to firearms.