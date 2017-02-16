Short-term Power Outage Affects 348 Customers
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Close to 350 Idaho Power customers were without elecrtricty for about an hour Thursday afternoon due to a problem with a fuse.
Power went out about 12:05 p.m., Idaho Power spokeswoman Anne Alenskis told News Radio 1310. Crews arrived on scene to assess the problem and found a fuse had caused the outage.
"It's not a major repair," she said.
Alenskis said power should return to the affected homes and businesses by about 1 p.m. In all, 348 customers were affected by the outage, from Eastland Drive to 3200 East and Kimberly Road to 3900 North.