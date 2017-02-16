TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Close to 350 Idaho Power customers were without elecrtricty for about an hour Thursday afternoon due to a problem with a fuse.

Power went out about 12:05 p.m., Idaho Power spokeswoman Anne Alenskis told News Radio 1310. Crews arrived on scene to assess the problem and found a fuse had caused the outage.

"It's not a major repair," she said.