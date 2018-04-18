Shoshone City Council Appoints New Police Chief

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) At Tuesday night's City Council Meeting, Sargent Austin Smith was sworn into office as the new Shoshone Police Chief. Smith was promoted to interim Police Chief after Cliff Katona stepped down at the end of February to retire. Smith, a sergeant K9 officer was appointed to the Shoshone Police Department by Katona in early 2017, along with his K9 Eros. Five non-bias community members made up an interview panel to go through candidates for the position, they all recommended the same person. Chief Smith will continue to work with Eros, and hopes that with his new responsibilities it will give him more time to work on training.