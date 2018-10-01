We know that Shoshone Falls can be pretty glorious and that it can also be kind of a disappointment, depending on when you go. You can see in the video above that all it takes is about a week for the flows to change dramatically. The rest of the world is noticing this too.

Must Do Travels on Facebook has posted a new video spotlighting the 'Niagara of the West' and they do a pretty good job of capturing some facts and aerial drone shots of the falls. They also drop the ball on one very important aspect of the Shoshone Falls. 26 seconds into the video they say that the Shoshone Falls are IN CANADA! That's right - give them the taste and then send them to the wrong country!

While the world is searching Canada for the Falls, don't forget you can watch them anytime from the live feed video .

BONUS VIDEO - SHOSHONE FALLS IN REVERSE IS MESMERIZING