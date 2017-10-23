Shoshone Man Sentenced to Jail for Sex with Wyoming Teenager

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — An Idaho man has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for impregnating a teenager. The Gillette News Record reported Thursday that as part of his sentence, 35-year-old Timothy Duelke of Shoshone, Idaho will have to pay fines and register as a sex offender. According to court documents, Duelke was at least 27 years old and living in Gillette when he had sex numerous times with the teen in 2009 and 2010. Authorities uncovered the sex crimes after Idaho law enforcement contacted the Campbell County Sheriff's Office about an unrelated case. Authorities found that Duelke's DNA matched DNA collected from the teen's baby, who was put up for adoption. Duelke pleaded no contest to two counts of sexual abuse of a minor. Defense attorney Jefferson Coombs sought a probationary sentence for what he called an "old crime."