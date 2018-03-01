Shoshone Police Chief Retires, City Seeks Applicants

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX) – Shoshone has a new interim police chief and is seeking qualified applicants for a permanent position.

Cliff Katona, the city’s most recent chief of police, stepped down effective Monday, Feb. 26, according to the Shoshone Police Department, which made the announcement Thursday on Facebook. Filling in as the interim chief is K-9 Sgt. Austin Smith.

The department said Katona has retired from law enforcement and will no longer serve as chief.

The police department is seeking qualified candidates for a permanent position to replace him. It also is seeking five community members to serve on an interview panel. Interested parties should contact the city at 208-886-2030.