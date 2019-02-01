Should Animal Cruelty Be Considered A Federal Felony? [POLL]

Right now, there is technically no Federal Law banning animal cruelty. Recently, they have been trying to change that. Right now in Idaho, animal cruelty is generally considered a misdemeanor.

Under the proposed Federal Law, animal cruelty would be considered a felony. The problem is trying to define exactly what constitutes animal cruelty. Are we talking a pet that may have gotten left outside while it was cold outside but brought inside before any adverse reaction happened or are we talking torture.

According to sources , the proposed bill adds on to the one passed in 2010 that made the filming and distribution of animal cruelty videos illegal. This makes the act itself illegal.

I think everyone can agree that torturing an animal should be a crime, but dwindling it down to specifics is where I think the biggest problems are going to surface. As of 2016 Idaho had passed it's own animal cruelty laws defining what is considered cruelty.

Should this be a state or federal decision?