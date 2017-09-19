Should Christians Fight Back Against Oppression? (Opinion)

Christians may once again find themselves worshiping in catacombs.

Not long ago, a group of leading evangelicals issued something called the Nashville Statement . It re-affirms traditional Christian values about family. As a Roman Catholic, I signed and I’m not alone . Liberal denominations then denounced the evangelicals for adherence to the Bible. When you start deciding what part of scripture can be scrapped, then I guess you can scrap all of it and come up with something new. How you can then call it Christianity is beyond me.

Meanwhile, efforts by government and Americans chasing the latest fads to force Christians to comply with modern times continue. It was the subject of my latest newspaper column . Many people are choosing the blessing of persecution rather than submitting to Caesar.