Should Gun Owners Buy Insurance?

Gun owners need to buy insurance?

If you make the cost high enough then owning firearms makes no sense for a vast majority of current gun owners.

This morning, a caller to Top Story on Newsradio 1310 KLIX suggested gun owners get insured. He may be reading the same columns I’m reading like this one from USA Today.

James Bovard is reviewing suggestions collected by the Washington Post on the first anniversary of President Trump’s election. Many of the “experts” responding to the Post had ideas some might consider Orwellian. Near the end of the column, Bovard highlights one from a novelist who suggests gun insurance. This is along the lines of taxing ammunition. If you make the cost high enough, then owning firearms makes no sense for a vast majority of current gun owners. The usual sneaky backdoor effort by liberals to rid themselves of something they don’t like.