Should Idaho F&G Commissioner Resign? [Poll]

The Idaho Fish and Game Commissioner Blake Fischer went on a safari hunt and the pictures he took went viral. Now some people are calling for his resignation.

According to several articles , Fischer paid for a legal hunt in Africa and when he returned, emailed pictures of his hunt to people he worked with. Former commissioners are calling for his resignation.

Some people say that if his actions do not reflect the views of Idaho Fish and Game, he should be fired. Others say it was a legal hunt and what he does on his free time shouldn't cause him to get fired.

What do you think?