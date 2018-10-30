Should Idaho Get Rid Of Daylight Saving?

This is the better half of the Daylight Saving change, we get an extra hour of sleep Saturday. But should Idaho stop jumping around their times?

In March we lose an hour, in November we gain an hour. It is no secret a lot of people hate it. So, I was trying to figure out why we have it and if we should just get rid of it all together.

Apparently, Benjamin Franklin thought it was a good idea so we could uses more time in the sun and it has caused some chaos throughout the years. From bars being forced to lose an hour of open time to irritating farmers.

According to one website , farmers get upset because the time change messes up their chickens and cows ability to produce.

What do you think?