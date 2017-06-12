Should Idaho Require Licensing for Barbers?

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

Should government force you to have a license if you cut hair?

How about if you’re wiring homes?  This is one of the topics we covered today with Randy Stapilus from Idaho Weekly Briefing.  Lt. Gov. Brad Little would like a review of licensing laws.  During our talk with Randy we also touched on Idaho gasoline costs and a proposal from Representative Raul Labrador.  He wants states to have the ability to opt out of the refugee resettlement program.  You can hear the segment below:

