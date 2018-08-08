Should Idaho Require Students To Get Vaccinated? [Poll]
There are lots of arguments for both sides of the argument, but do you think Idaho should require students to get vaccinated before they are allowed in school?
With school starting back up shortly, the question is brought back up. Some parents argue that they should have the right to determine what is best for their child and if that means no vaccines, that is their choice. Others argue that children without vaccines put everyone else in schools in danger. So what do you think?