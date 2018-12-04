Should Twin Falls Radio Ban ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’? (poll)

Some radio stations are banning this popular Christmas song saying that it is 'manipulative and wrong' by modern standards.

One Cleveland station pulled the song after listeners contacted the radio station, saying that it was inappropriate.

In today's sensitive world, it makes sense to ask whether YOU want to hear the song or not? (scroll to bottom for poll) Or should we go with the revised version, that was retooled by this pair of songwriters who put a more 'consensual' spin on the classic version?

What do you think? Is the whole thing being blown out of proportion or is it time to make a change?

Take our poll and be sure to leave a comment to let us know what you think.