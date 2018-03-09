Sidewalk Project Connecting 2 Schools Planned for Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX) – A number of community projects are planned this year across the state that aim to improve child pedestrian safety, and one of them is in Burley.

The projects, funded with general fund surplus money approved by the Idaho Legislature during the 2017 session, are a collaboration between the Idaho Transportation Department and the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council.

A $191,000 sidewalk-connection project for Highland Avenue and East 19th Street is planned in Burley, which, according to ITD, will provide nearly a half-mile of new sidewalk and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps that connect two schools along Highland Avenue, White Pine Intermediate and Dworshack Elementary.