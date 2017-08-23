SIEDO Hires New Marketing Specialist
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – The Southern Idaho Economic Development Organization has named a new marketing specialist.
Madeleine Smith, who recently worked in public relations in Rochester, N.Y., will begin her position with SIEDO on Sept. 11.
“We’ve recognized the increasing need to partner with and support our local businesses by focusing on talent recruitment,” Executive Director Connie Stopher said in a prepared statement. “We are so excited to be able to add this new component to SIEDO’s work which is made possible by the expanded role that Madeleine will have.”
Smith will be responsible for leading the regional marketing efforts for business attraction, but will also be taking on the new task of talent recruitment marketing.
SIEDO was formed in 2001 to support and expand economic development efforts throughout southern Idaho.
“I am excited to join the SIEDO team and to support a new chapter for the organization,” Smith said. “I am looking forward to calling Southern Idaho home and bringing my skills and experience to bolster economic development and talent acquisition in the region.”