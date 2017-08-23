SIEDO Hires New Marketing Specialist

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – The Southern Idaho Economic Development Organization has named a new marketing specialist.

Madeleine Smith, who recently worked in public relations in Rochester, N.Y., will begin her position with SIEDO on Sept. 11.

Image courtesy of SIEDO

“We’ve recognized the increasing need to partner with and support our local businesses by focusing on talent recruitment,” Executive Director Connie Stopher said in a prepared statement. “We are so excited to be able to add this new component to SIEDO’s work which is made possible by the expanded role that Madeleine will have.”

Smith will be responsible for leading the regional marketing efforts for business attraction, but will also be taking on the new task of talent recruitment marketing.

SIEDO was formed in 2001 to support and expand economic development efforts throughout southern Idaho.