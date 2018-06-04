Signal Upgrades on Washington Street North Begin Tuesday
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Traffic signals at several intersections on Washington Street North will be upgraded this week, which may cause travel delays.
The target signals will be those at Washington Street and Falls Avenue, Washington Street and Cheney Drive, and Washington Street and North College, according to the city of Twin Falls. Work will happen from Tuesday, June 5, through Thursday, June 7.
According to the city:
Road workers will be directing traffic through intersections where technicians are working on traffic signals, but drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to take alternate routes around the intersections.