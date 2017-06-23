Size Does Matter And Idaho Has A Bigger Serving Of This Than Any Other State
Size does matter when it comes to making records and Idaho has the records to prove it.
Estately recently went through loads of world records to find what each state has bigger than any other state. When it comes to Idaho we've got size records for the largest serving of fries (makes sense because...potatoes), sticky note and M&M mosaics, floating golf green, and temporary straw bale maze.
Honestly, some of those are cool but would it be great if we had a record for the most dairy cows dancing to a Beyonce song or even just the largest potato?