Skating Rink in Twin Falls Hosts Adult Only Throwback Thursday!
Skateland in Twin Falls is hosting an adult only throwback Thursday night on March 29th!
According to their Facebook event, it will start at 7:00 p.m. at the skating rink. There will be a no host bar so adult here means 21 and older. There is an admission fee of $7.50 which includes skate rentals.
Some are suggesting that you dress up in an outfit reminiscent of the days when you frequented the rink. It would be a great event to people watch, and if you are like me and can't skate very well, you don't have to worry about crashing into the children.
There is also a bus available for those outside of Twin Falls. The details are available on their website.