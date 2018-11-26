Ski Season Photo and Video Presentation Scheduled in Ketchum

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX) – Get hyped for the ski season during a photo and video presentation this Thursday at Whiskey Jacques.

“The Slide Show: Storytelling from the Sawtooths and Beyond," scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, will be presented by Ascent: Backcountry Snow Journal and Whiskey Jacques. It’s a way for the ski community to celebrate the upcoming season with photos and videos of, according to a post on Facebook , “some of the hardest working trail breakers around.”

Ski gear will be raffled. Tickets are $15, with proceeds going to benefit the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.