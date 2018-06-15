Slain Idaho Trooper to Be Honored Today

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho State Police will remember one of their own murdered in the line of duty 20 years ago in northern Idaho. On June 17, 1998, Trooper Linda Huff, age 33, was killed by a suspect in a gun battle outside the Coeur d'Alene State Police Headquarters just before midnight. According to the Idaho Peace Officers' Memorial, the suspect biked to the headquarters and began shooting at Trooper Huff who was hit 17 times. Two rounds were stopped by her vest while one hit her spinal cord and paralyzed her from the waist down. The trooper was able to return fire and hit the suspect with a .45 caliber Smith Wesson before running out of ammunition. Trooper Huff died at the scene. She is served as a trooper for a little more than a year and is survived by her husband, who is also a state trooper, and three children. A memorial is planned this afternoon where she was shot.