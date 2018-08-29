Smarter Than The Average Deer: These Creatures Have Military Escort

I guess the military frowns on deer hunting on or near bases!

Last week I was passing Fort William Henry Harrison in Montana. There are deer feeding along the streets. The animals appear oblivious to passing humans. Now, if they start ranging I’m sure the animals’ odds of survival greatly drop.

Many years ago the old Sampson Naval Research Station closed in Upstate New York. The fencing remained around the base and it became a deer preserve. Many of the animals carried an albino gene and they quickly populated the enclosure. Safely ensconced behind wire the white tailed white deer became a common sight for passersby.