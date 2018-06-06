Snake River Dog Show Coming To Twin Falls County Fairgrounds

The Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer is hosting a dog show the week of June 11. The event will be an opportunity to watch dozens of dogs compete in obedience and agility competitions.

The American Kennel Club is sponsoring the event scheduled to take place June 11-13, with the two competition days being the 12th and 13th, according to the Snake River Kennel Club's website. The deadline to submit paperwork for entries is drawing near. Rules and the competition schedule are available by clicking here.