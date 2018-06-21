Snake River Fry Fest Featuring Quiet Riot Cancelled Due To Sales
A planned August music festival in Burley that featured heavy metal band Quiet Riot has been cancelled due to poor ticket sales.
The Snake River Fry Fest, scheduled to take place August 17-19 at the River's Edge Golf Club, has been nixed, according to a June 20 update on the event's Facebook page. The promoter stated that the combination of poor attendance at this past weekend's festival featuring the band Foghat, coupled with subpar pre-sales for the August event, were the determining factors behind the decision.
Tickets will be refunded to those who have purchased them.