Sneak Peak at Koto Brewing Co. In Twin Falls

Koto Brewing Co. Behind the Scenes

Shane Cook, the owner of Koto Brewing Co . is hoping to have the brewery/restaurant/bar open in a few months. Here is a look at what it looks like now.

Cook named the place after the original family that built the building. The plan is to have beer brewing in the basement and a bar and restaurant on the top floor. During the day, they will serve bar food and will have a dinner menu later in the day.

The tables are still being made. Cook purchased the old Twin Falls High School basketball court and is using that wood to make the tables. So he is really focused on keeping everything local and interesting. He hopes to help with the revitalization of Downtown Twin Falls by bringing in some fun and exciting nightlife.

They are also still waiting for some equipment for the brewing process but Cook said he is hopeful that things wrap up soon. He admitted he is eager to open and be out of construction mode.

We are definitely excited for the opening as well! Hopefully a few months of smooth sailing!