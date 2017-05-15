Snow In Twin Falls Tomorrow Night
If you left your house early on Sunday morning, you know it was freezing outside. Literally freezing. 30 degrees to be exact!
The farmers in my life have always told me that it's usually safe to plant your garden and outdoor flowers on Mothers Day weekend. This is proving to be incorrect this year.
According to the National Weather Service and our weather forecast, there is a 100% of precipitation with a chance of snow in Twin Falls tomorrow night. Yes, snow! The forecast also calls for a 40% chance of rain or snow on Wednesday morning.