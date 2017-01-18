Snow Still Likely in Magic Valley Wednesday Night, Thursday
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – If you haven’t yet seen any more snow fall your way today, don't get your hopes up, it likely is still coming.
The latest winter storm is still expected to hit the Magic Valley this evening, if it already hasn’t done so in your neck of the woods. According to the National Weather Service:
A complex winter storm continues to impact the region this afternoon. So far it has brought freezing rain, sleet, and snow to various parts of the area. Temperatures aloft are very close to freezing, and therefore some additional sleet and freezing rain are possible. However, most folks in the warning/advisory area will see mostly snow through tomorrow. The heaviest snow will occur through late tonight, with conditions improving early tomorrow for all but the western Magic Valley, which will be last to improve. The snow will be heavy and wet, limiting snowfall totals somewhat compared to the amount of moisture that will fall from the sky.”
Three to 6 inches of snow could fall south of Jerome, and 6 to 8 inches is possible north of Jerome.
“Expect northeast 15 to 25 mph near Jerome resulting in blowing and drifting snow,” according to the NWS. “Snow will intensify this evening and overnight, then possibly mix with rain or freezing rain late tonight.”