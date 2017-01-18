Snow Still Likely in Magic Valley Wednesday Night, Thursday

A complex winter storm continues to impact the region this afternoon. So far it has brought freezing rain, sleet, and snow to various parts of the area. Temperatures aloft are very close to freezing, and therefore some additional sleet and freezing rain are possible. However, most folks in the warning/advisory area will see mostly snow through tomorrow. The heaviest snow will occur through late tonight, with conditions improving early tomorrow for all but the western Magic Valley, which will be last to improve. The snow will be heavy and wet, limiting snowfall totals somewhat compared to the amount of moisture that will fall from the sky.”