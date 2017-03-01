Snowboarder Dies Following Injuries on Bald Mountain

KETCHUM, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a 34-year-old snowboarder from southwest Idaho died after suffering injuries on Sun Valley Resort's Bald Mountain in central Idaho. Officials say Derek Klein of Meridian was found unresponsive at the base of a tree about 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Officials say that the Sun Valley Ski Patrol attempted life-saving measures before Klein was taken to St. Luke's Wood River hospital, where he died at about 3 p.m. Saturday. Blaine County Coroner Russ Mikel says the cause of death remains under investigation.