KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX) – A snowmobiler was found dead after being caught in an avalanche on Saturday near Island Park.

Emergency workers received a 911 call on Saturday afternoon that a snowmobiler had been caught in an avalanche east of Reas Peak, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office said.

Members of the man's group found his body after about 40 minutes of searching. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center said on Monday that avalanche dangers continue to exist in other backcountry locations, including the Sawtooth Mountains in the Wood River Valley.

“It’s still possible to trigger small and large slab avalanches today on a widespread weak layer of snow buried 2-4’ deep,” the center said in an advisory. “The problem is most concerning in the southern portion of the zone. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully as you travel and consider the consequences of getting caught in an avalanche.”

Earlier this month, another snowmobiler was killed by an avalanche also near Island Park.

_____