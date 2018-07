ATOMIC CITY, Idaho (KLIX) The driver of a snowplow is fine after the truck went off Highway 20 and rolled while moving snow in Bingham County early this morning. Idaho State Police say Chad Barber, 33, of Rigby, drove too close to the edge of the road, slid off, and rolled the Mack Truck. It happened at around 3:30 a.m. in an area northeast of Atomic City. Barber was wearing a seat belt. The road was closed for about five and half hours.