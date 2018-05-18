So, Are You Waking Early for a Royal Wedding?

A friend back east plans to get out of bed and watch Britain’s royal wedding. At 4:00 o’clock in the morning.

When Princess Diana died I remember walking my dog very early on the morning of the funeral.

I’m an early riser on weekends but I’m not sure I’m at all interested. The trouble is, the affair will be taking place on just about every channel I get. Or those I watch for other news.

So I’m stuck with baseball and hockey highlights if I watch TV at all.

Many Americans are entranced by royals. My friend is in her early 60s and still looking for Prince Charming. She can attest there are more frogs and toads than actual royals. Other people I know think watching the wedding is ridiculous. They mention we fought a revolution to scrap allegiance to the mother country but, still. It’s history.

When Princess Diana died I remember walking my dog very early on the morning of the funeral. Most of the lights were on in my neighbors’ living rooms.