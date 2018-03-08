So-called ‘Abortion Reversal’ Bill Headed to Idaho House

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposal that would require doctors to inform women seeking medical abortions that drug-induced abortions may be halted halfway through is on its way to the Idaho House. Proponents of the idea say doctors can give a woman the hormone progesterone to stop an abortion after she has taken the first of two medications needed to complete the abortion. Critics, like the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, counter that there is no medically accepted evidence that a drug-induced abortion can be interrupted. Utah, Arkansas and South Dakota have already enacted such requirements. Republicans on the House State Affairs Committee agreed to send SB 1243 to the full House for debate on Wednesday with just two Democratic members opposing. The proposal has already cleared the Senate.