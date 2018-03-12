So. Idaho Teacher Allegedly Feeds Puppy To Turtle In Class

An investigation is underway in southern Idaho after a science teacher allegedly fed a puppy to a snapping turtle in front of junior high students. The incident is said to have taken place Wednesday, March 7, just after school was dismissed for the day.

According to a report by EastIdahoNews.com, Robert Crosland, a science teacher at Preston Junior High School, fed the young dog to the turtle while several students watched. Crosland was known for bringing in exotic animals for his students to interact with, according to the story.

The teacher is still listed in the school's directory, and no charges have been filed as of yet. A press release was issued by the school informing parents and staff of the incident.