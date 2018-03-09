So. Idaho Volunteers Needed For Planting Effort

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking volunteers to help re-plant an area near Boise that was ravaged by fire in 2016.

Dimas Ardian, Will Russel, Getty Images

The area, located along Highway 21 near Lucky Peak Reservoir, was scorched by the Mile Marker 14 fire. Volunteers are being asked to assist in planting seedlings throughout the fire damaged area. The MK Nature Center will be the meeting site for the next three weekends for those interested.