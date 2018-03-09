So. Idaho Volunteers Needed For Planting Effort
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking volunteers to help re-plant an area near Boise that was ravaged by fire in 2016.
The area, located along Highway 21 near Lucky Peak Reservoir, was scorched by the Mile Marker 14 fire. Volunteers are being asked to assist in planting seedlings throughout the fire damaged area. The MK Nature Center will be the meeting site for the next three weekends for those interested.
Volunteers need to provide their own transportation. Scheduled planting dates are March 10, 17 and 24th at 9:00 AM, according to the department's press release.