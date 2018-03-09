Sobering News About Drunks in Idaho
Coeur d’Alene is Idaho’s drunkest city.
The state’s overall ranking is 41st, meaning Idaho is among the least drunken states
The designation comes from a new survey of not only drunkest states but cities most awash in booze. The state’s overall ranking is 41st, meaning Idaho is among the least drunken states (and it may just be 7 guys keeping us from least drunken. Who knows?)
I’m not surprised Utah is at 48th but Montana is a staggering 4th drunkest in the nation. North Dakota is first and Wisconsin is 2cond. It appears the Northern Midwest has serious alcohol issues. Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan and Nebraska all made the top ten.