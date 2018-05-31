Social Distortion Is Coming To Boise
California punk band Social Distortion has a scheduled show in Boise during their upcoming tour which starts June 1 in San Francisco.
Although the band has maintained a decent following, Social Distortion is one of the more underrated punk groups (in this fan's opinion) to emerge in the late 1970s. Songs like "Ball and Chain," "Story of My Life," and their June Carter Cash cover of "Ring of Fire," are probably the three singles they are best known for. All three songs were featured on their 1990 self-titled album.
Social Distortion, lead by founding vocalist Mike Ness, will play the Knitting Factory in Boise, on July 7 at 8:00 PM, according to the band's official website. Tickets start at $53. For more information, call 208-367-1212.