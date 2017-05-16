Some Believe People Are Disappearing into a Nevada Triangle (WATCH)

Leave it to our friends in Nevada to come up with something new and weird. There is a theory that people who travel within a certain triangle area in Nevada are sometimes disappearing.

One of the cases that inspired this theory is the disappearance of Steve Fossett in 2007. If you recall, Steve was a world-famous balloonist that was renowned for being a pioneer. His balloon disappeared somewhere between western Nevada and California before wreckage was discovered in the Sierra Nevada mountains one year later.

If you check the map featured in the video, you'll notice the area where disappearances have been reported extend from well north of Reno, going through Elko then down through Vegas and towards Fresno.

The theories vary from UFO-related to adverse nature or Earth magnetic stuff. What do you think? People being abducted by little green men or much ado about nothing?