Some Farmers in Washington and Idaho Seeing More Acidic Soil

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Some farmers in northern Idaho and western Washington are looking for solutions after years of applying nitrogen-based fertilizer has left their land with acidic soil. Carol McFarland with Washington State University told the Lewiston Tribune that soil surveys show a gradual increase in the acidity of soil in the region since the 1980s. High acid levels can negatively affect some crops like legumes. Lime can be applied to lower the acidity of the soil, but that can be expensive and isn't a good solution for everyone. Washington State University will hold a workshop next month with experts from WSU, the University of Idaho, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Latah Soil and Water Conservation District to talk about the latest research and treatments for acidic soil.