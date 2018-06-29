Some Idaho Pharmacists Will Soon Be Allowed To Prescribe Medicine
Some pharmacists in Idaho will soon be able to use their extensive education in a higher capacity. Starting on July 1st some pharmacists in Idaho at Rite Aid locations will be allowed to prescribe medications in specific instances.
enables pharmacists to prescribe medications to treat common conditions like cold sores, seasonal influenza, strep throat and urinary tract infections as well as statins for patients with diabetes.
Business Wire has details on the new law and other specifics of the changes. I have a friend in Boise who is a pharmacist, but doesn't work at a Rite Aid, who is excited at the option for other pharmacists to use their knowledge on a more personal level with patients. There are 14 Rite Aid locations in Idaho.
